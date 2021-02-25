Barclays Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $125.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $6.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.68. The stock had a trading volume of 444,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,335,791. Applied Materials has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $124.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 5,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

