Barclays Raises Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $89.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from $82.00 to $89.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $950.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.57.

NYSE:OC traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $82.35. The stock had a trading volume of 895 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,544. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.52 and its 200 day moving average is $73.90. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $87.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 176,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 60,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 15,986 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 14,056 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

