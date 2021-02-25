Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRARY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, February 12th. AlphaValue raised shares of Crédit Agricole to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crédit Agricole from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

CRARY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 152,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,024. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.84. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $7.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

