Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY)

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eiffage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

EFGSY traded up $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $21.27. 594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849. Eiffage has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

