Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,000 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold makes up 1.4% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $11,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,676,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,318,000 after acquiring an additional 681,908 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,224,436,000 after buying an additional 6,821,463 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 250,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 10,844 shares in the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. now owns 591,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,481,000 after buying an additional 339,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 613,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,962,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $19.65. The company had a trading volume of 858,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,865,639. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

