Barrington Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Discovery in a report released on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Discovery’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DISCA. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of DISCA opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.40.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 655.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 751.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 36.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,989,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Discovery by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,433 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

