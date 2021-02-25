BASIC (BASIC) Price Down 20.7% This Week

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $23.19 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BASIC has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One BASIC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.41 or 0.00487762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00064235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00080152 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00056655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00073227 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $217.15 or 0.00461695 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,409,596,166 tokens. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

