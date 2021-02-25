Bata (BTA) Price Reaches $0.0975

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Bata has a total market capitalization of $492,606.72 and $59.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bata has traded up 2,239% against the dollar. One Bata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0975 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.40 or 0.00389210 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003108 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bata’s official website is bata.io

Buying and Selling Bata

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.