Batero Gold (CVE:BAT) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Batero Gold Corp. (CVE:BAT)’s share price dropped 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 25,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 87,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.13 million and a PE ratio of -23.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11.

Batero Gold (CVE:BAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Batero Gold (CVE:BAT)

Batero Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Batero-Quinchia project, which consists of 1,407-hectare tenement and two applications for a concession contract of 169 hectares situated in the municipality of Quinchia, Department of Risaralda, Colombia.

