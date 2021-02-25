Batero Gold (CVE:BAT) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Batero Gold Corp. (CVE:BAT)’s share price dropped 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 25,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 87,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.13 million and a PE ratio of -23.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11.

Batero Gold (CVE:BAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Batero Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Batero-Quinchia project, which consists of 1,407-hectare tenement and two applications for a concession contract of 169 hectares situated in the municipality of Quinchia, Department of Risaralda, Colombia.

