Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.12. The stock had a trading volume of 101,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,465. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $268,204.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 236,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,848.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $2,266,272.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 349,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,936,418.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.