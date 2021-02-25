Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) PT Raised to $35.00 at Barclays

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s previous close.

BHC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $32.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $268,204.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 236,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,848.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $2,266,272.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 349,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,936,418.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after acquiring an additional 67,094 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,143,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after acquiring an additional 746,702 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

