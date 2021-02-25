Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) PT Raised to $35.00 at Barclays

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s previous close.
BHC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.
Shares of BHC stock opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $32.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.
In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $268,204.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 236,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,848.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $2,266,272.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 349,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,936,418.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after acquiring an additional 67,094 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,143,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after acquiring an additional 746,702 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.