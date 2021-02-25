Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) PT Raised to C$44.00 at Barclays

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of TSE:BHC traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$39.10. 353,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,701. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of C$16.30 and a 1 year high of C$41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,716.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.35.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

