Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.95-7.18 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.88-49.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.03 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 8th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold.

BAYRY stock opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

