Bayshore Petroleum (CVE:BSH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Bayshore Petroleum Corp. (CVE:BSH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.04. Bayshore Petroleum shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 60,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.91 million and a P/E ratio of -5.83.

About Bayshore Petroleum (CVE:BSH)

Bayshore Petroleum Corp., an early stage oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also develops a bitumen and heavy oil upgrading project located in western Canada. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

