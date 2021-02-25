Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) Given New C$1.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BTE. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital increased their target price on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.70 to C$0.85 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.90 to C$1.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the company an “underpeform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.01.

Shares of BTE stock traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$1.22. 13,134,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,174,210. The company has a market cap of C$684.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.68. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.27 and a 1 year high of C$1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 50,000 shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total transaction of C$41,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$112,699.06.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

