Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) Price Target Increased to C$1.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$0.70 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.55 to C$0.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) to C$1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.01.

TSE BTE traded down C$0.11 on Thursday, reaching C$1.22. 13,134,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,174,210. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$684.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.56. Baytex Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.39.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total transaction of C$41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$112,699.06.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

