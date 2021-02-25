Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) PT Raised to C$1.75

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$0.70 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.55 to C$0.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the stock an “underpeform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.01.

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) stock traded down C$0.11 on Thursday, hitting C$1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 13,134,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,174,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.56. Baytex Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$0.27 and a one year high of C$1.39. The stock has a market cap of C$684.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.68.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total transaction of C$41,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$112,699.06.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

