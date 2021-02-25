Beach Energy Limited (BPT.AX) (ASX:BPT) Insider Sally-Anne Layman Buys 45,000 Shares

Beach Energy Limited (BPT.AX) (ASX:BPT) insider Sally-Anne Layman bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.67 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of A$74,925.00 ($53,517.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.47.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Beach Energy Limited (BPT.AX)’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

