Beacon (BECN) Reaches Market Cap of $12,469.84

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $12,469.84 and $805.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 38.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00017751 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004687 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001852 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001099 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000493 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

