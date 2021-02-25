Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Beacon Roofing Supply posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 107.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BECN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.16.

In other news, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $925,411.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO C Eric Swank sold 31,463 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $1,485,368.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,928,440. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth $185,000.

BECN opened at $48.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average is $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 1.97.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

