BeatzCoin (BTZC) One Day Volume Hits $565.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 36.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $978,396.42 and $565.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded up 50.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000487 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00036027 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,195,783,178 tokens. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.