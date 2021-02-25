Beaxy (BXY) Reaches Market Cap of $3.32 Million

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, Beaxy has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. One Beaxy coin can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and $25,536.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00052766 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.08 or 0.00698859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00030157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00035782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00059986 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

BXY is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,086,487 coins. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

