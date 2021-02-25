Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Stock Price Down 6%

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)’s stock price was down 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.29 and last traded at $17.32. Approximately 624,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 467,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BZH. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.68. The company has a market cap of $541.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 13.03.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $428.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.30 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director C Christian Winkle acquired 3,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $55,266.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,351.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $37,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,705.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $291,595. 7.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 81,483 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

