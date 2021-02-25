Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,543 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,147 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

BBBY opened at $27.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

