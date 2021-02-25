Beefy.Finance Price Hits $1,096.35 on Top Exchanges (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $78.94 million and $3.23 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance token can currently be bought for about $1,096.35 or 0.02232297 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.17 or 0.00244687 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00008122 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00065743 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Token Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

