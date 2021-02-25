Beetle Coin Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 52.8% lower against the US dollar. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $228,530.61 and approximately $2,958.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 256,533,911 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

