Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05

Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$5.04.

In other news, insider Peter Margin bought 9,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$5.20 ($3.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,942.40 ($34,958.86).

Bega Cheese Limited engages in receiving, processing, manufacturing, and distributing dairy and other food-related products in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Branded and Bulk. The Branded segment manufactures bulk ingredients into value added consumer products for internal or external brands.

