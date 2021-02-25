Beldex (BDX) Price Down 13.6% Over Last Week

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $84.52 million and $681,201.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0862 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 226.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 67.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

