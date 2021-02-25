Bell Copper (CVE:BCU) Shares Gap Down to $0.21

Bell Copper Co. (CVE:BCU) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.21, but opened at C$0.20. Bell Copper shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 10,600 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$16.78 million and a PE ratio of -11.76.

Bell Copper Company Profile (CVE:BCU)

Bell Copper Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. Its principal property is the Perseverance porphyry copper/molybdenum project that covers an area of approximately 14,100 acres located in northwestern Arizona.

