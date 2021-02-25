Belo Sun Mining (OTCMKTS:VNNHF) Trading Down 1%

Belo Sun Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:VNNHF)’s stock price was down 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 981,642 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 744,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80.

About Belo Sun Mining (OTCMKTS:VNNHF)

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship project is the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, 63 exploration permits extension submitted, and 3 applications covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Belo Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belo Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.