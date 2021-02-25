Belvoir Group PLC (BLV.L) (LON:BLV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $153.45

Shares of Belvoir Group PLC (BLV.L) (LON:BLV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 153.45 ($2.00) and traded as high as GBX 168 ($2.19). Belvoir Group PLC (BLV.L) shares last traded at GBX 167 ($2.18), with a volume of 29,285 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £58.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 171.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 153.45.

Belvoir Group PLC (BLV.L) Company Profile (LON:BLV)

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. The company operates three property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 365 individual businesses primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, and Northwood brands. It also operates a network of financial advisers offering mortgage and other property related financial services.

