Benchmark Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.83 Million (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Benchmark Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002380 BTC on exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.83 million and approximately $314,258.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.99 or 0.00483376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00064978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00080287 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00057164 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00073746 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $213.54 or 0.00456754 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 69,767,884 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,428,954 tokens. Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

Benchmark Protocol Token Trading

