Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Down 6.1%

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)’s stock price traded down 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.04 and last traded at $46.73. 727,060 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 653,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.74.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

