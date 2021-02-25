BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Market Cap Tops $5.24 Million

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 53.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. BEPRO Network has a market capitalization of $5.24 million and $1.14 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BEPRO Network token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded 85.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00054690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $378.72 or 0.00736654 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00031503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00036835 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00061220 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00041203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

About BEPRO Network

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BEPRO Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BEPRO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BEPRO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

