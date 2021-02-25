Berenberg Bank Cuts Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$51.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 104.65% from the company’s previous close.

EDV has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.10.

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock traded down C$0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$24.92. 428,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.68. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of C$15.68 and a 52-week high of C$39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.06.

In related news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$795,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 592,602 shares in the company, valued at C$17,778,060.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

