Berenberg Bank Raises Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Price Target to $0.80

Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from $0.70 to $0.80 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Lucara Diamond from $0.55 to $0.70 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS LUCRF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.64. 68,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,319. Lucara Diamond has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45.

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

