Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

HDELY traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $16.50. 14,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,672. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

