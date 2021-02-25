Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.02. 710,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.64. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

