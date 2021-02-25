Berenberg Bank Upgrades STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) to “Hold”

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

STM has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of NYSE:STM traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.73. 118,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,559,302. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.32. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,330 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 413,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 6,533.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,613 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,821 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $718,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,005,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,981 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 56,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

