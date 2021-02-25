Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.84 Million

Analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to announce sales of $18.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.70 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year sales of $61.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.20 million to $62.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $87.61 million, with estimates ranging from $82.80 million to $91.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Berkeley Lights.

BLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

In other news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 159,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $13,184,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 183,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $15,109,966.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLI opened at $67.50 on Thursday. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.41.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

