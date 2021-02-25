Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $67.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.41. Berkeley Lights has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $113.53.

In related news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 159,692 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $13,184,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 183,018 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $15,109,966.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,093,000 after buying an additional 19,391 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth about $7,407,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth about $790,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth about $2,378,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth about $688,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

