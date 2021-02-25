Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Down 8.3%

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s stock price was down 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.20 and last traded at $61.91. Approximately 1,172,273 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 966,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.50.

BLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.15. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 183,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $15,109,966.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 159,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $13,184,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

