Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B) (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) Trading 1.2% Higher

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B) (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) shares traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $249.55 and last traded at $248.45. 4,952,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $245.53.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B) from $239.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.86 and a 200 day moving average of $222.86.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

