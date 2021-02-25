Berry Data (BRY) Hits Market Cap of $28.28 Million

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. During the last week, Berry Data has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for $14.14 or 0.00028026 BTC on popular exchanges. Berry Data has a total market cap of $28.28 million and $7.40 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.50 or 0.00494587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00067246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00082473 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000666 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00059574 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.69 or 0.00481082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00071813 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

Berry Data Coin Trading

