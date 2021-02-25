Berry Data Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.34 Million (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $22.88 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Berry Data has traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for $11.44 or 0.00024468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.99 or 0.00483376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00064978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00080287 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00057164 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00073746 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.54 or 0.00456754 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

