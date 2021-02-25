Berry Petroleum Company LLC Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the energy company on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of BRY stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,695. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $410.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Berry Petroleum has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $7.11.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Berry Petroleum had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Berry Petroleum will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

