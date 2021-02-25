Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) received a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BDT. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €36.70 ($43.18).

Get Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR BDT opened at €45.40 ($53.41) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $458.32 million and a PE ratio of 122.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.42. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €25.00 ($29.41) and a 52-week high of €55.40 ($65.18). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €46.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €37.64.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.