Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.86. Best Buy posted earnings of $2.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year earnings of $7.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.41 to $8.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $8.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 476.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 205.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy stock opened at $113.46 on Thursday. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

