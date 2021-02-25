Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Raised to $120.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BBY. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

Shares of BBY traded down $6.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.00. 211,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,699. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.24. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $124.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Best Buy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,186 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

