Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Shares Gap Down to $113.46

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $113.46, but opened at $105.00. Best Buy shares last traded at $109.79, with a volume of 95,584 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 665,543 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $66,664,000 after acquiring an additional 253,405 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 670,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $66,898,000 after acquiring an additional 143,096 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,098,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

